Poeltl (back) is scheduled to participate in Thursday's practice, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After he was recently cleared to resume taking contact, Poeltl will take another important step forward in his recovery from a lower-back strain by taking part in drills with his healthy teammates. Even if Poeltl checks out fine following Thursday's workout, he may not be cleared to play Friday in Boston, but it's apparent nonetheless that the veteran center is close to a return. Grange notes that the Raptors don't plan on re-signing recently waived big man Mo Bamba to a 10-day deal with the expectation that Poeltl will be back in the fold soon.