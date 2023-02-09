Poeltl was traded to the Raptors on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Poeltl will rejoin the team that drafted him in 2016 after being sent to San Antonio as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal in 2018. The big man figures to play a prominent role as the primary center in Toronto, although he may not start considering the Raptors have opted to play Pascal Siakam at the five for most of the season. His usage rate and overall opportunity may decrease given the upgraded surrounding cast in Toronto, but Poeltl has shown the ability to be a strong fantasy asset without being a primary option, having averaged 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 blocks across 26.0 minutes per game this season.