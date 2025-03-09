Poeltl (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Poeltl will get the night off due to rest purposes, and his next chance to feature will come Wednesday against Philadelphia. Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Poeltl and Jonathan Mogbo (nose) being sidelined.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Supplies 21 points Saturday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Set to play Saturday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Strong two-way play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Will play with minutes restriction•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Iffy for Wednesday•