Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Poeltl (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl will get the night off due to rest purposes, and his next chance to feature will come Wednesday against Philadelphia. Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Poeltl and Jonathan Mogbo (nose) being sidelined.

More News