default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Poeltl (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

With Tuesday being the first half of a back-to-back, the Raptors are holding Poeltl out for injury management. Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili are expected to split the center minutes evenly in the absence of Poeltl.

More News