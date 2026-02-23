This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Poeltl (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
With Tuesday being the first half of a back-to-back, the Raptors are holding Poeltl out for injury management. Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili are expected to split the center minutes evenly in the absence of Poeltl.