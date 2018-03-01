Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Solid all-around effort Wednesday

Poeltl contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during a 117-104 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Poeltl turned in a strong all-around effort in the win as he received a season-high 28 minutes. The five assists also marked a season high for the big man. If Poeltl continues to receive this type of workload, he could be a strong pickup to close out the season.