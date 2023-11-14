Poeltl registered 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 111-107 victory over the Wizards.
Poeltl could not record his fourth double-double of the season, but he made his presence felt and scored in double digits for the fourth time across six appearances in November. Poeltl holds a secondary role on offense, but he can produce enough to be valuable in deep formats and category-based leagues.
