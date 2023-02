Poeltl is in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Pistons, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl will make his first start with Toronto following his deadline move, and he jumps into the first unit due to the absence of Gary Trent (calf). Poeltl averaged 12.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game across 46 starts with the Spurs before being traded to the Raptors.