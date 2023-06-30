The Raptors signed Poeltl to a four-year, $80 million contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Poeltl was traded from the Spurs to the Raptors mid-way through the 2022-23 season. In 26 games, he averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 27.2 minutes. Poeltl started in 26 of those appearances and figures to be Toronto's starting center in 2023-24.