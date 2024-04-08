Poeltl (finger) participated in parts of Monday's practice but was limited to using only his right hand, Raptors reporter Aaron Rose reports.

While the big man appears to be making progress, the fact that he's still limited at this stage in the season does not bode well for his chances to return at some point in the next week. Either way, the Raptors are well out of playoff contention, so even if Poeltl was fully healthy, it's possible Toronto would hold him out for rest and development purposes.