Poeltl (back, illness) won't play during Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Poeltl has yet to play during the preseason, and following the matchup against Washington, he'll have only two more chances to do so before the regular season begins. Jonathan Mogbo started Toronto's first two preseason games in Poeltl's absence, but Sandro Mamukelashvili started Friday against the Celtics and will get another chance with the first five Sunday.