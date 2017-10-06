Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Strong effort off bench Thursday
Poeltl managed 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.
The backup big man and 2016 first-round pick saw double-digit minutes for the second straight exhibition, posting a preseason-high point total in the process. Poeltl was serviceable in limited opportunity during his rookie campaign, averaging 3.1 points and 3.1 rebounds across 11.6 minutes over 54 games (four starts). With a year of experience under his belt, the seven-footer should see expanded opportunity in the coming season behind fellow big men Jonas Valanciunas and Lucas Nogueira.
