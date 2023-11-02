Poeltl closed Wednesday's 130-111 win over the Bucks with 14 points (7-10 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 29 minutes.

The 28-year-old center recorded his second straight double-double after a sluggish start to the season, and his four blocks were also the first time in five games Poeltl recorded multiple rejections. The Raptors are still adjusting to a new coach, new scheme and a new point guard in Dennis Schroder, but Poeltl appears to have figured things out quickly, shooting 71.0 percent from the floor to begin the campaign.