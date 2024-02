Poeltl totaled 12 points (6-13 FG), 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Friday's 123-121 win over the Hawks.

It was the 28-year-old center's 18th double-double of the season and fifth in the last nine games, while the six assists tied his season high. Poeltl is averaging 13.1 points, 10.2 boards, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks during that nine-game stretch while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor.