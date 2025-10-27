Poeltl recorded four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 19 foul-plagued minutes in a 139-129 loss to the Mavericks.

While foul trouble was an issue for Poeltl in this one, overall, he's gotten off to a slow start to the 2025-26 season. This was his second game without any blocks, and through the first three games of the season, he's missed all five of his free throw attempts. He'll draw a tough matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Monday, so he could be headed for another rough afternoon.