Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Supplies career-high 18 off bench Friday
Poeltl scored 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-115 win over the Pacers.
The Raptors dominated the paint all night, scoring 70 of their points in the key, and Poeltl's perfect performance from the floor exemplified that effort. The 18 points were a career high for the 22-year-old, but his role on the second unit doesn't garner him enough consistent court time to be a reliable fantasy option.
