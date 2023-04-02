Poeltl finished with 16 points (8-12 FG), nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 win over the Hornets.

Though he narrowly missed out on a fifth straight game with double-digit rebounds, Poeltl still came through with a strong contribution in the category while converting from the field with his usual efficiency and ending his recent shot-blocking drought. Before swatting away four shots Sunday, Poeltl had been limited to three rejections over his previous four games combined.