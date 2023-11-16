Poeltl chipped in 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Bucks.
Poeltl led all players in Wednesday's game in rebounds while finishing as the lone Raptors player with a double-double and ending as the team leader in steals and blocks. Poeltl has hauled in 10 or more boards in five games this season, tallying a double-double in four of those contests.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Solid output Monday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Limited impact Saturday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Flirts with double-double in defeat•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Strong showing against Milwaukee•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Double-double against Blazers•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Logs just 19 minutes in OT loss•