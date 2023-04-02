Poeltl finished with 16 points (8-12 FG), nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 win over the Hornets.

Poeltl finished as one of five players in double figures in scoring while leading the team in rebounds and blocks and finishing one board short of a double-double. Poeltl has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in three of his last four games.