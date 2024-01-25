Poeltl (ankle) is unlikely to play Friday against the Clippers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Poeltl did half-court work Wednesday and is considered day-to-day for now, but he'll likely be forced to miss a ninth consecutive game due to his ankle injury. The center will likely need to progress to full-contact work before he's in the mix to return to game action, but he at least seems to be trending in the right direction.