Poeltl went to the locker room after appearing to suffer a left ankle injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Poeltl reportedly went to get his ankle re-taped, per Lewenberg, and the team is hopeful that he'll be able to continue in this one. Kelly Olynyk would likely be asked to eat up minutes at center down the stretch if Poeltl is ruled out.
