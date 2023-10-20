Poeltl (illness) will play in Friday's preseason finale against Washington, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
As expected, Poeltl will play after missing back-to-back exhibitions due to an illness. He'll presumably start, but Poeltl may be limited following a week-long absence.
