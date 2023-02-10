Poeltl will play Friday against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Poeltl has been cleared to play Friday after the deal between Toronto and San Antonio was finalized earlier in the day. The veteran big man seems a likely candidate to start in the long run, but per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, head coach Nick Nurse will bring him off the bench Friday, and Nurse suggested Poeltl's long-term role hasn't been decided yet. Across 46 appearances (all starts) with the Spurs, Poeltl averaged 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game.