Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Will play Tuesday
Poeltl (illness) participated in shootaround and will play Tuesday against the Suns, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Poeltl was sent home early from practice Monday after feeling ill, but it looks like he managed to put it well behind him. The big man is coming off scoring career-high 18 points in Friday's win over the Pacers, but Poeltl is expected to remain in a limited frontcourt role off the bench for Toronto.
