site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-jakob-poeltl-wont-go-vs-warriors | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Won't go vs. Warriors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Golden State.
Poeltl hasn't seen the floor since Dec. 21 after suffering a back injury. He was cleared to participate in contact drills Jan. 5, but the team has failed to provide an update since then.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories