Poeltl (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Poeltl's streak of playing every other game for rest purposes continues, as he will sit out Sunday in Philadelphia. Toronto will likely turn to Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Not on injury report for Friday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Ruled out against Brooklyn•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Double-doubles in win•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Set to play Monday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Won't play vs. San Antonio•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Supplies 18 points Thursday•