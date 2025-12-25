Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Poeltl has been working through a back injury for most of the season, but he appeared to have aggravated the issue during the Raptors' loss to the Nets on Sunday. The injury will keep him sidelined for a second consecutive game, and his absence means Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely remain in the Raptors' starting lineup. Poeltl's next chance to play is Sunday against the Warriors.