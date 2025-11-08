Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Poeltl will be sidelined due to a back issue. It will be the fourth game he's missed this season. The team will likely turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Improved performance Friday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Near double-double in return•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Available Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Questionable after full practice•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Confirmed out for Friday•