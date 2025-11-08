default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl will be sidelined due to a back issue. It will be the fourth game he's missed this season. The team will likely turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

More News