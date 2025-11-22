Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Poeltl will get the first night of a back-to-back set off and likely return to action Monday against Cleveland. Backup center Sandro Mamukelashvili has been playing well and should start in Poeltl's absence, while Collin Murray-Boyles (knee) and Jonathan Mogbo are candidates for increased roles.
