Poeltl (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl will get the first night of a back-to-back set off and likely return to action Monday against Cleveland. Backup center Sandro Mamukelashvili has been playing well and should start in Poeltl's absence, while Collin Murray-Boyles (knee) and Jonathan Mogbo are candidates for increased roles.