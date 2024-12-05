Poeltl (illness) is out for Thursday's game versus the Thunder, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Poeltl has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to an illness. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Dallas.
