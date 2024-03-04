Poeltl (finger) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Poeltl dislocated his left pinky during Sunday's win over the Hornets and will miss at least one additional game. Kelly Olynyk started the second half of Sunday's contest in Poeltl's absence and should see an increased role again Tuesday. Poeltl's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Phoenix.