Poeltl (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Poeltl is dealing with a contusion on his right hip, which will result in him missing an eighth straight game for the Raptors. The absence of the veteran big man is a costly loss for Toronto, as he is averaging a double-double this season with a career-high 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson will likely continue to get more time on the floor with Poeltl still on the mend.