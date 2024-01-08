Poeltl has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained ankle, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl rolled his ankle during Sunday's win over Golden State but was able to play through the issue. However, he'll be forced to miss the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday, which could lead to increased playing time for Jontay Porter, Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam. Poeltl's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Clippers.