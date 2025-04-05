Poeltl (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Poeltl will sit out once again for the Raptors on Sunday, continuing the trend of the talented big man resting every other game. Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo will likely get more minutes on the floor in Brooklyn.
