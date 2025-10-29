Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Won't play vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Poeltl suffered a back issue during Monday's game against the Spurs. He left that game early in the fourth quarter and didn't return. In his absence, the team will likely turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jonathan Mogbo and Collin Murray-Boyles to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
