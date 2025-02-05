Poeltl (hip) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl suffered a right hip pointer during Tuesday's game versus the Knicks and was unable to return. He finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes. Chris Boucher is iffy due to an illness, so the Raptors may need to rely heavily on Kelly Olynyk which puts him on the streaming radar.