Poeltl will not return to Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a left pinky dislocation, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Poeltl appeared to injure his hand at the end of the second quarter and he will not be able to return. The big man finishes the game with eight points (4-6 FG), two rebounds, three assists and a block in 14 minutes of action. Kelly Olynyk will likely pick up extra minutes sans Poeltl.