Poeltl has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Indiana, Kayla Grey of TSN reports. He had 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 22 minutes before departing.

Poeltl has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, and his night is now officially over. His status will be worth monitoring over the next few days given the nature of his injury.