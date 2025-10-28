Poeltl won't return to Monday's game against the Spurs due to lower back tightness, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl exited to the locker room with 9:04 remaining in the final quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter. The big man will finish with two points (1-6 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes. Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely see a bump in minutes the rest of the way with Poeltl sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Houston.