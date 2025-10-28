default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Poeltl won't return to Monday's game against the Spurs due to lower back tightness, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl exited to the locker room with 9:04 remaining in the final quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter. The big man will finish with two points (1-6 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes. Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely see a bump in minutes the rest of the way with Poeltl sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Houston.

More News