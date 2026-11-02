Walter contributed 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

Making his fourth straight start in place of Kawhi Leonard (knee), Walter continued to offer the Raptors some valuable long-distance shooting. The third-year wing has drained at least three three-pointers in all four starts, and through six games to begin the season he's averaging a career-high 12.8 points and 2.8 threes a contest while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.