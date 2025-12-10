Walter is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Knicks on Tuesday, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Walter will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Ochai Agbaji for Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal. Walter has started in seven of the Raptors' last eight games due to the absence of RJ Barrett (knee), and over that span, the former has averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.1 steals over 23.0 minutes per game.