Walter (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, but he has a chance at returning before the Raptors' road trip ends Sunday at Oklahoma City, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wednesday's absence is Walter's sixth straight, but it looks like a return is on the horizon. Per Grange, Walter is more likely to return Sunday against OKC than Friday at Portland. Still, it's an encouraging update for the second-year wing.