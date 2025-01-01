Walter is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets with a finger sprain on his left hand, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Walter joins Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Gradey Dick (hamstring) and RJ Barrett (illness) as one of four Raptors listed questionable for the second half of a back-to-back set. The rookie played 22 minutes and finished with three points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in Tuesday's 125-71 loss to the Celtics, but if Walter is available Wednesday, he could be in line for a reduction in playing time in the event two or three of Quickley, Dick and Barrett also get the green light to play.