Walter logged five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 24 minutes during the Raptors' 110-99 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

Walter made his first start of the season Monday due to the absence of RJ Barrett (knee). Walter didn't make much of an impact during Monday's win, though he did tie Jakob Poeltl with a team-high two steals. Walter could start against the Pacers on Wednesday if Barrett is not cleared to return.