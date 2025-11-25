Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Does little in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter logged five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 24 minutes during the Raptors' 110-99 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.
Walter made his first start of the season Monday due to the absence of RJ Barrett (knee). Walter didn't make much of an impact during Monday's win, though he did tie Jakob Poeltl with a team-high two steals. Walter could start against the Pacers on Wednesday if Barrett is not cleared to return.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Starting role Monday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Provides spark off bench in win•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Limited role continues•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Fares well in limited run•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Makes 2025-26 debut•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Available vs. Milwaukee•