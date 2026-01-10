Walter logged 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during the Raptors' 125-117 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Walter entered the Raptors' starting lineup Friday due to the absences of Brandon Ingram (thumb) and Scottie Barnes (knee). Walter got off to a somewhat slow start, but he came alive in the fourth quarter with 11 points -- nine of which came from beyond the arc -- en route to a season high in triples. RJ Barrett left late in the fourth quarter after tweaking his left ankle, so Walter could maintain an elevated role against the 76ers on Sunday even if one or more of Barrett, Ingram or Barnes were cleared to play.