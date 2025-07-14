Walter tallied 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 89-86 win against the Magic.

Walter got the job done on both ends of the floor Sunday, leading all of Toronto's starters with 16 points while also impacting the game defensively. The Baylor product is coming off his first year in the NBA, where he played in 52 regular-season games for the Raptors, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 21.2 minutes per game.