Walter had 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 loss to the Lakers.

Walter made his fifth start of the campaign Thursday, and that's a role he's struggled with previously -- he's produced averages of 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in that sample size. While Thursday's line was encouraging, Walter's fantasy production has been a bit too volatile at times, so managers would like to see more consistency.