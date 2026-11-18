Walter recorded 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 loss to New York.

Walter erupted with a season high in scoring while setting a new career best with seven three-pointers. The third-year guard rebounded from a tough two-game stretch in which he shot a combined 4-for-16 (25 percent) from the field and 2-for-12 (16.7 percent) from behind the arc. Walter's performance wasn't enough to keep Toronto from losing a fifth straight game, as the Knicks have now beaten the Raptors 15 consecutive times, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out for at least another week, and even when he does return, Walter has proven more than deserving to remain a key piece of the rotation.