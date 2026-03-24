Walter racked up 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 143-127 win over the Jazz.

The 21 points and six made three-pointers were season highs for Walter, who was making his first start since Feb. 22 with Brandon Ingram (heel) sidelined. Walter has scored in double digits in four straight games as the second-year wing finds a groove, averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 threes, 3.5 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.3 combined blocks and steals in 24.5 minutes during that hot streak while shooting a blistering 69.0 percent from the floor and absurd 75.0 percent (15-for-20) from downtown.