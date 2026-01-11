Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the 76ers due to an apparent hip injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter headed back to the locker room with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter, grabbing at his right hip. If the second-year guard joins Brandon Ingram (thumb) and RJ Barrett (ankle) on the sidelines, Gradey Dick, Alijah Martin and Ochai Agbaji are candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Won't return Sunday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Drains season-high five triples•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Starting sans Ingram•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Pops for season-high 18•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Scores nine points•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Coming off bench vs. New York•