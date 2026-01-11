Walter exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the 76ers due to an apparent hip injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter headed back to the locker room with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter, grabbing at his right hip. If the second-year guard joins Brandon Ingram (thumb) and RJ Barrett (ankle) on the sidelines, Gradey Dick, Alijah Martin and Ochai Agbaji are candidates for increased playing time.