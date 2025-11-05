Walter registered eight points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds over 11 minutes during Tuesday's 128-100 win over the Bucks.

This game was a blowout for Toronto, allowing the team to rely on their bench down the stretch. This was Walter's fifth appearance of the season, and it's clear that he's not going to see much playing time while the Raptors are close to full strength.